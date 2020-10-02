ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Public playgrounds in Antioch have begun the process of reopening for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said Friday.
According to parks and recreation director Nancy Kaiser, “closed” signs are being removed, swings that were removed for health and safety purposes are being reinstalled and resuming regular cleaning and maintenance of the playgrounds.
“We welcome back all our parents and know that they will take the lead to ensure that kids learn and grow while playing in our parks,” Kaiser said in a statement.
Earlier this week, state officials released guidance that allowed for the reopening of playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities to reopen.
Guidelines include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and limiting visits to 30 minutes per day. Additionally, adults are asked to supervise children at all times.
City officials also encouraged not to eat or drink in the playground area or share food when visiting a park. Washing hands or using hand sanitizer after using the playgrounds is also being recommended.
Elsewhere in Contra Costa County, officials in Concord opened their 19 public playgrounds as of Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.