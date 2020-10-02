BREAKING NEWS:President Donald Trump, First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning. Coming just a month before Election Day, the announcement sent shockwaves across the country, and the world.

