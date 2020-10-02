Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning. Coming just a month before Election Day, the announcement sent shockwaves across the country, and the world.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
