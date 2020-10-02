SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Officials in Sonoma County downgraded some evacuation orders connected to the Glass Fire into evacuation warnings on Friday, allowing some residents to return.

Santa Rosa police announced Friday that evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings outside of the burn area for the following zones:

• Calistoga – North

• Calistoga – South / Skyhawk

• Melita

• Pythian (City of Santa Rosa address accessed off Los Alamos Road)

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate statement that Zone 3P1 has been downgraded to an evacuation warning, which consists of areas south of Annadel State Park, east and south of Santa Rosa city limits, north of Bennett Valley Road and west of Savannah Trail.

The sheriff’s office said a portion of Zone 2P1 has also been downgraded. Areas no longer under an evacuation order include west of Wallace Road, west of Porter Creek Road at Franz Valley Road (Safari West), east of Mark West Springs Road and south of Porter Creek Road to the Santa Road city limits.

Officials said Foothill Ranch Road east of the intersection of Foothill Ranch Road at Wallace Road, along with Rolling Oaks Road and Grand Oaks Road will remain under an evacuation order.

The sheriff’s office said residents in those areas can return home at their own risk and stressed the areas are still at risk from the fires. Evacuees who decide to return are recommended to stay home for the day once they arrive and to watch for heavy traffic in the area.

As of Friday, the fire has burned more than 60,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties and is six percent contained. Nearly 600 structures have been destroyed, while another 110 structures have been damaged, according to Cal Fire.