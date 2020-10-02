SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

ASIAN ART: OPEN TO ALL FOR FREE

After a six-month closure, the Asian Art Museum is open again for one and all. Members only on Friday, but from Saturday through October 12th is open for all for FREE. Reservations required. Venture online to book your spot.

asianart.org

EAT: SHUK SHUKA, TASTE OF MIDDLE EAST

Inon Tzadok with his sister Yael Tzadok, a baker, have launched an online “shuk,” a Middle Eastern food marketplace with dips and baked goods under the Shuk Shuka label. Dips come in glass jars that can be returned to the company for reuse and credit on the next order; also available; hummus, beet hummus, labneh, z’hug, tahini (regular and green), made with herbs. Spices, too – za’atar and sumac. There’s also challah and several kinds of babka. Place orders via their online store and – good news – delivery available on Fridays all over the Bay Area.

shukshuka.com

FLOWER POWER: CONSERVATORY OF FLOWERS

San Francisco’s beloved Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park is open again to the public – by appointment only. The conservatory houses some of the rarest and most beautiful plants in the world. Botanists, eat your heart out – and yes, it’s cool to wear flowers in your hair.

conservatoryofflowers.org

FOOD: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Join Waterbar Restaurant Chefs Erica Land and Parke Ulrich for a cooking demo with a sweet twist. The one-hour demo will include Chef Erica’s delish crowd-pleaser, sticky toffee pudding (featured recently on Beat Bobby Flay). The demo next Wednesday at 5 pm is open to all and benefits BEYOND DIFFERENCES – a non-profit dedicated to making sure no teen or youth ever feels isolated or alone. Yours truly to emcee!

Buy tickets

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHARLIE BROWN

It’s your Anniversary, Charlie Brown! 70 years ago today, the Peanuts strip debuted in newspapers in America. The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa museum is closed to visitors for now, but online exhibits can be found here.

schulzmuseum.org

MUSIC: STING DUET FOR MAMA

Former Police frontman Sting celebrates his 65th birthday today. His birthday week saw the release of a duet “MAMA” with Brooklyn rapper GASHI. The song will be featured on a duets album set for release by the end of the year. Happy Birthday, Sting! Enjoy the duet video here.

youtu.be/0tJAxLvV7gY

MUST-SEE TV: BOYS IN THE BAND

The production features an all-gay cast and brings all the drama and intensity that first made its mark as a groundbreaking film 52 years ago.

Reassembling the cast and director of the Tony Award-winning 2018 revival, “The Boys in the Band” becomes a Netflix movie. It can’t entirely shake its slightly claustrophobic stage roots, but the movie provides a stellar showcase for its actors, especially Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons as the central provocateur. It’s intense but evocative and worth watching.

netflix.com/title/81000365

MOVIE: BORAT IS BACK

The international menace known as Borat, starring comic genius Sacha Baron Cohen, returns in a new film due out October 25th. Titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will tickle your funny bone very nice! Check the preview here:

youtu.be/JvPTCvUnNQA

SUPPORT: FIRE RELIEF

Please support those affected by the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties. The RED CROSS takes donations via its online home.

redcross.org

Follow me on socials @liammayclem

Email ideas to: liamsf@aol.com