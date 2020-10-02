SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in San Carlos and accused of raping a woman inside her home last week, according to police.
The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Shahram “Rick” Mokhtari. San Carlos police said officers and San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies learned on September 28 that Mokhtari entered the victim’s home in San Carlos three days prior at around 1 a.m. and raped her.
The victim told investigators she has known Mokhtari for about a year, police said.
Mokhtari was arrested on September 28 and booked at the main jail without incident. He was charged with forcible rape, assault, dissuading a victim from testifying, and disobeying a court order.
Police said this was an isolated incident and urged anyone who has information about this case to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at 650-363-4347 or at jcosens@smcgov.org.
