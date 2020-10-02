SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Health Director for the City of San Francisco, Dr. Grant Colfax, said Friday that President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis is the inevitable result of his disregard of science and his administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“This has created an unprecedented public health catastrophe that we know was preventable. And now it has caught up with the president and it has caught up with his administration,” said Colfax in an interview with CBSN Bay Area. “This virus isn’t political, and wearing masks shouldn’t be political.”
Colfax noted that even today, members of the administration are still not following mask guidelines with their interactions with the press and others on the White House grounds.
Watch the full interview above.
You must log in to post a comment.