SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a 40-year-old Santa Rosa man who suffers from physical and mental disabilities.

Jeremy Michael Stefonich was last seen on September 28. According to police he walked away from his home near Coddington Mall.

(Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

Stefonich was described as barefoot, wearing a dark fire department t-shirt and colored pants.

Police said Stefonich has medical problems that require medication.

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa police department non-emergency line, at 707 528-5222.

