SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco investigating Thursday’s fatal shooting in Union Square on Friday announced that the man killed was one of several suspects who was attempting to rob an individual just before being shot.

In a new press release issued Friday afternoon, police said an officer heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of Geary Street at about 5 p.m. After reporting the information to dispatch, the officer and backup units converged on the area of the gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and requested emergency medical services. An ambulance arrived and transported the wounded shooting victim to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers interviewed an involved party and several witnesses at the scene of the incident and were informed that multiple suspects attempted to rob an adult male victim. A preliminary investigation indicates that a physical altercation ensued between the victim and suspects, which resulted in one of the robbery suspects being shot during the incident.

Officers located and seized three firearms at the scene. There has been no word from the SFPD if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip toTIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.