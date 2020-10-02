SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in the kidnapping and attempted rape of an elderly woman in San Francisco, police announced Friday.
On Sept. 22, San Francisco police said a 73-year-old woman was on the 1300 block of 7th Ave. in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood when she was attacked by the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Williams.
Officers responded to the location for a report of a person digging through trash and learned that Williams tried to rape the unidentified victim, police said.
Williams ran away from the scene but officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody without further incident. Investigators determined Williams had committed additional crimes against the victim; he was charged with aggravated kidnapping, assault, elder abuse, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and providing false identification to police.
The investigation was ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444
or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
