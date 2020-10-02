SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police were looking for a man who tried to rob two banks in San Ramon on Friday, and may have tried to rob other banks in the area.

San Ramon police posted on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages images of the suspect who appears to be an adult male with dark complexion and short, dark hair.

The man was wearing a black face mask and sunglasses under a black baseball cap with the letters “CAU” on the front. In one of the attempted robberies, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a “Levi’s” logo on the front.

Police said the same man is also suspected of attempting robberies at banks in the Danville, Dublin and Mountain View. He is also possibly associated with a black BMW or Mercedes sedan, police said.

If you were in the area of Crow Canyon Road & Crow Canyon Place around 11:00 am today and have any information that could help us identify this person, please contact Detective Ryan at 925-973-2742 or via email at mryan@sanramon.ca.gov