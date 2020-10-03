SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two inmate firefighters from the state prison system were injured late Friday while battling the Zogg Fire in the rugged, rural terrain in Shasta County, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire incident chief Shaun Kavanaugh said both injured inmates were flown by helicopter to a local hospital treatment. As of Saturday morning, one inmate had been treated and released. The second remained hospitalized. Kavanaugh did not release his condition.

The fire has burned approximately 56,305 acres according to the latest update and was 57 percent contained. While many residents remain under evacuation orders, Kavanaugh said repopulation of areas cleared of the flames would begin in earnest on Saturday. Whiskeytown National Recreation area was also being reopened.

The town of Platina was set for repopulation, with evacuation orders lifted for adjoining roadways along the Highway 36 corridor west from the Shasta County and Tehama County line to the Shasta County and Trinity County line. Authorities said access to Platina can be made via Highway 36 from Red Bluff or Highway 3 from Hayfork.

A road closure remained in effect for westbound traffic on Highway 36 at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 3 in Trinity County.

An evacuation order and roadway closure remained in effect at Platina Road east of Highway 36.

Evacuation orders were also lifted for all roadways and residences along the corridor of Placer Road west from Texas Springs Road to the intersection of Cloverdale Road. That area included Cloverdale Road south of Placer Road to Clear Creek Road.

An evacuation order and roadway closure remained in effect for westbound traffic on Placer Road west of Cloverdale Road. Cloverdale Road is now open.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities in Shasta County identified two of the four victims who have died in the Zogg Fire since it started on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Shasta County Sheriff and Coroner Eric Magrini, the first victim identified had been found Monday morning and was the first confirmed fatality in the Zogg Fire. The victim was identified as 79-year-old Igo resident Karin King. Her body was found on Zogg Mine Road in the town of Igo.

The second positive identification announced on Thursday was of the fourth fatal fire victim that Magrini had confirmed Wednesday morning. That victim had been found suffering from serious burns on Sunday and transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Igo resident Kenneth Vossen, died of his injuries Tuesday night, the announcement said. The other two victims have not been identified.

More details on the Zogg Fire are available on the Cal Fire incident web page.