ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — Weary firefighters, including National Guard units and prison inmate crews, took advantage of calm winds and cooler temperatures early Saturday, expanding containment of the massive Glass Fire to 10 percent and allowing evacuated residents of Calistoga and Angwin to breath their first sighs of relief in nearly a week.

Meanwhile, weather forecasters were keeping on an eye on a low front developing in the Pacific that could bring much needed showers to the San Francisco Bay Area next weekend. Of particular interest, National Weather Service forecasters said, were plumes of moisture spinning toward Northern California from Hurricane Marie.

“In general, in looking at trends would say that confidence is increasing for some type of precipitation by next weekend,” the weather service said. “Rain amounts all over the board based on if Marie gets ingested as well as where (the) cold front would move onshore. As usual would say the better chances would be North Bay and points northward at this time.”

By Saturday morning, the burn zone had grown to 62,360 acres as the fire has taken a devastating toll in homes, businesses and wineries. At least 293 homes and 272 commercial building have been destroyed in Sonoma and Napa counties with Cal Fire warning that number will climb as it damage estimate teams gain additional access to the burn area.

“Napa County has experienced the loss of 173 single family residences with an additional 57 damaged, and 264 commercial properties lost,” Calistoga officials said in a news release Saturday. “Contrary to any news reports, no homes or commercial structures have burned within the Calistoga city limits (with the exception of an unrelated utility shed fire).”

There were 2,611 firefighters manning the fire lines that stretched for nearly 100 miles from north of Calistoga to the outskirts of Angwin to south of St. Helena to the suburbs of Santa Rosa.

“Overnight, crews experienced active fire behavior that included slope-driven runs, flanking, and single tree torching,” Cal Fire officials said in a Saturday morning news releass. “Downed trees and other dry fuels continue to threaten the fire line.”

Roughly 52,000 residents have been forced from their homes and hoping for official word or an images on news reports that will confirm their homes are still standing.

The region had been under a Red Flag Fire warning over the last 36 hours, but the expected gusty winds never really developed and the warning expired Saturday morning.

“We had a lot of smoke over the area with high pressure,” said Cal Fire Incident Meteorologist Tom Bird. “That tended to kind of suppress the winds. We didn’t quiet realize the wind speed we expected.”

But the calm conditions also lead to a thick layer of smoke over the burn zone, limiting any help the firefighters got from air support.

“The good news is that with the lack of wind, we didn’t have continued control issues,” said Ben Nicholls, a Cal Fire division chief. “However due to that lack of wind, the smoke has stayed in place.”

Calistoga officials said early Saturday that “a layer of heavy smoke continues to blanket Calistoga as the mandatory evacuation order continues to be in effect. Air quality within the city remains at hazardous levels.”

Fire crews, some from Alameda County, were protecting homes and building lines up along Highway 29. Their presence was greeted with appreciation by Angwin area residents like Loyal Hughes.

“There’s a truck here, a truck there, a truck on the road over there,” Hughes said. “Seems like it is well covered.”