SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A group of Good Samaritans, who stopped their vehicles on the busy I-80 freeway during rush hour traffic near San Pablo and raced to help, valiantly pulled an injured passenger to safety Friday in a fiery freeway crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 5:52 p.m. on I-80 westbound at San Pablo Dam Road.

i80 San Pablo exit of San Pablo Lytton Casino i tried calling 911 and it has been busy pic.twitter.com/7Rojf0d9d8 — SuE Ricafort (@myLIFE_quoted) October 3, 2020

Arriving officers located a Kia sedan that was fully engulfed in flames and had collided with the concrete wall supporting the San Pablo Dam Road over-crossing.

The CHP said one occupant was declared dead at the scene. The second occupant was removed from the vehicle prior to CHP officers arrival by Good Samaritans and was transported for medical care.

Unfortunately, that crash victim died of their injuries at Highland Hospital later Friday evening.

The CHP preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was traveling in the #4 lane before careening off the roadway for unknown reasons and colliding with the concrete wall. No other vehicles were involved.

Only one lane was open on the westbound side of I-80 for approximately 3 hours during the investigation, and all lanes were reopened at approximately 9:05 p.m.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

The accident was still under investigation. If you have any information that could potentially assist us, please contact the Oakland CHP Office at 510-457-2875.