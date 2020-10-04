NAPA (CBS SF) — While hopes soared as local meteorologists brought word of possible showers next weekend for the San Francisco Bay Area, battle-hardened Cal Fire officials were not quite as optimistic that the weather front will bring an end to the massive Glass Fire and other blazes raging across the region.

Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brutan has been in the middle of the fight since July. He was just wrapping up duties overseeing the firefight in the Santa Cruz Mountains from the CZU Lightning Complex fire when the call came to head to wine country and oversee the battle with the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.

While he would love to see the current historic fire season come to an end, he also is a realistic and knows from the advance forecast of the storm front it is simply not carrying with it enough rain.

“Getting into next week, talking with our meteorologists, there are some forecast modeling indicating some precipitation,” Bruton said during his Saturday night briefing. “There are a lot of models they use and some say one thing, some say another. There are some tropical depressions breaking down that could indicate, although right now it’s a very outside possibility — I hate to say this but the potential for some dry lightning. That’s not a good thing for us to hear.”

“Another model says we will see some very wetting precipitation — now will it be the end of a fire season? Absolutely not,” he added. “We would probably need to see somewhere between 4-6 inches to change how dry these fuels are to make it a game changer where it could shut down fire season. So is that a possibility, absolutely not.”

“Now could we see some precipitation that will throw an inch down — possibly. That’s on an outside extreme and we don’t anticipate seeing that. So if we do get some precipitation will it be a game changer? At the best for a day or two… All it will take is a day of north winds and it will erase all the moisture we get. I hate to be the bearer of bad news or gloom and doom but that’s how we have to look at things because this time of the year is the heart of our fire season.”

In his late Saturday night update, Cal Fire Fire Behavior Analyst Brian Newman said the blaze was particularly active along the north edge as it begins to bump into the burn scar left over from the recent Hennessey Fire.

“It’s very active in the area and still challenging the firefighters on the control lines,” he said. “It’s very dry. The fuels are very dry and just extremely receptive to burning.”

By Sunday morning, the burn zone had grown to 63,885 acres and was 17 percent contained. The fire also has taken a devastating toll in homes, businesses and wineries. At least 293 homes and 272 commercial building have been destroyed in Sonoma and Napa counties with Cal Fire warning that number will climb as damage estimate teams gain additional access to the burn area.

“Napa County has experienced the loss of 173 single family residences with an additional 57 damaged, and 264 commercial properties lost,” Calistoga officials said in a news release Saturday. “Contrary to any news reports, no homes or commercial structures have burned within the Calistoga city limits (with the exception of an unrelated utility shed fire).”

There were 2,611 firefighters manning the fire lines that stretched for nearly 100 miles from north of Calistoga to the outskirts of Angwin to south of St. Helena to the suburbs of Santa Rosa.

A Red Flag Warning that had been issued on Thursday, expired Saturday morning but conditions deteriorated during the day and forecasters put in back in place for the overnight hours until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said winds would be from the northwest from 10 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. Humidity levels would also tumble to 15-to-25 percent with some area dipping to 8-12 percent with little or no nighttime recovery in the hills.

“Fire will spread rapidly due to the combination of hot temperatures, very dry fuels, breezy northerly winds and low humidity,” forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the roughly 52,000 residents who have been forced from their homes were hoping for official word or images on news reports that will confirm their homes are still standing.

Over the last few days with winds calmer than expected, firefighters have slowed the inferno’s march east toward Angwin, but also understand that’s just part of the battle.

“While we’ve been successful keeping the fire from impacting the community, we certainly don’t take lightly the fact we had to evacuate that community and essentially disrupt everyone’s lives up there,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea.

For now, the evacuees can only watch the flames from a distance and wonder when it will come to an end.

“It looks bad up there,” said Angwin evacuee Candice Black. “We still have our life, we still have our health. “So, there’s still things to be grateful for.”