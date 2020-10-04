CALISOTA (CBS SF) — The Glass Fire continued its march toward Lake County Sunday, triggering new evacuation orders for residents living in northern Napa County.

The evacuations were for the areas of Northern Napa County bordered on the west by Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson trailhead, the north by Livermore Road, the east by Aetna Mine Road, and the existing evacuation orders to the south.

They also said Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Cross Road and Aetna Springs Road and Highway 29 between the Lake County Line and Deer Park Road were closed.

In his late Saturday night update, Cal Fire Fire Behavior Analyst Brian Newman said the blaze was particularly active along the north edge as it begins to bump into the burn scar left over from the recent Hennessey Fire.

“It’s very active in the area and still challenging the firefighters on the control lines,” he said. “It’s very dry. The fuels are very dry and just extremely receptive to burning.”

Evacuation centers are open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa and Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in

Napa.

County officials said those seeking shelter must bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.

The center will be open only to people impacted by the fire evacuations and an address verification will be required.

An online evacuation map is available at https://arcg.is/05WKKK.

Officials in Calistoga said the evacuation order for the entire city remains in effect and would be reevaluated throughout the day.

“There are many concerns beyond immediate fire risk,” Calistoga said in an announcement. “Crews are working to address damaged and fallen

trees and downed utilities that threaten roadways into Calistoga. Silverado Trail south of Calistoga is particularly hazardous and fire continues to burn along Highway 29/Lake County Highway.”