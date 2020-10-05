SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A passenger in a pickup truck suffered major injuries when he was shot in the face Monday morning during an altercation on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Michael Stuckey, 48, of Port Orchard, Washington, was driving south on Highway 1, north of Riverside Drive, around 8:10 a.m. when he got into an altercation with his passenger in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.
During the altercation, the Toyota crashed into a guardrail and Stuckey shot the passenger.
Both Stuckey and the passenger were arrested. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. The CHP is investigating the crash. CHP officials said it does not appear drugs played a role in it.
Southbound Highway 1 was closed for about four hours for an investigation.
