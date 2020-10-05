SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency crews starting Monday are installing temporary emergency transit lanes along Seventh and Eighth streets in the South of Market neighborhood to improve service on the 19-Polk Muni bus line, according to the agency.

The conversion of a normal traffic lane to a transit-only lane on the two streets is meant to support more frequent and reliable service on the popular 19-Polk line.

Crews will be painting the transit lane and BUS/TAXI stencils between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Seventh Street between Market and Townsend streets starting Monday, then Eighth Street from Market to Bryant streets starting next week.

There may be short-term parking or bus stop changes as a result of the work. The SFMTA is also seeking input on the use of the temporary emergency transit lanes. The survey can be found at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5837739/TETL-Evaluation-Criteria.

The agency will use the feedback and data from the lanes to make changes as needed and to consider if any transit lanes should be made permanent.

