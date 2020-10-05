SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Police in San Pablo quickly arrested a suspect in a fatal early Monday morning hit-and-run collision that left an 88-year-old woman dead.

On Monday at about 5:16 a.m., police officers in San Pablo responded to a collision at the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and 23rd Street and began investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The victim was later identified by authorities as an 88-year old female San Pablo Resident. Her identity is withheld pending family notification.

The roadway was shut down as police detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation. The roadway was reopened at 10:30 a.m.

Utilizing public safety cameras, within hours detectives had identified the suspect vehicle, a 1991 Ford pickup truck. At 11:15 a.m., officers located the vehicle and arrested the suspect, 64-year old Kelly Lynch, at his residence on the 1200 block of Belfair Drive in Pinole.

Lynch also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear on a previous drug arrest. He was subsequently booked into county jail on charges of felony hit and run and felony probation violation. Detectives have not ruled out drug or alcohol intoxication as contributing factors.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney will be reviewing the case this week for formal charging considerations. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150. All calls can remain anonymous.