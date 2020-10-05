SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting two elderly women in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood in separate incidents last month.

Officers with the Tenderloin Station arrested 34-year-old Michael Turner last week in connection with an assault of a 78-year-old woman on the morning of September 15th. Police said the woman was walking on the 100 block of Turk Street around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck in the lead, causing her to fall and lose consciousness.

The woman was taken to the hospital where doctors determined she suffered a broken hip.

Following Turner’s arrest, investigators determined he was also linked to an assault of a 71 year-old woman on September 22nd. In that case, police said the woman was walking near her son on Jones Street when she was attacked. Police said the son, who was walking ahead of her mother, turned around and found her unconscious.

The woman’s son chased the suspect down to Market Street near Golden Gate and Jones streets, but lost sight of the suspect. He then returned to the scene of the attack to assist his mother, police said.

Turner faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery, two counts of elder abuse, along with violating probation. Police said Turner has also been charged with violating an order to stay away from Market and Jones streets due to a prior weapons offense.

Turner is being held without bail, according to jail records. His next court appearance is expected on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-444 or texting “TIP411,” with “SFPD” at the start of the message. Tips can be given anonymously.