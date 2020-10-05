SALT LAKE CITY (CBS SF) – Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will reportedly be separated by plexiglass at Wednesday’s Vice Presidential Debate amid concerns about the coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to Politico, the Commission on Presidential Debates has approved plans to place a barrier between the two vice presidential contenders, and with moderator Susan Page. The plans are reportedly supported by the Cleveland Clinic, which is helping set up protocols for the debates.

The campaigns reportedly were split on a plexiglass barrier at the debate, with Harris supporting the measure, while Pence’s team was opposed.

“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” Pence spokesperson Katie Miller told the political news site.

Last week, the debate commission approved plans to increase spacing between the campaigns from seven feet to 13 feet. The change followed President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis late last week, which prompted his hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The President said he hopes to leave the hospital on Monday.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days after he debated Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. The outbreak, which also infected First Lady Melania Trump, several top advisors and members of Congress, was possibly linked to Trump’s announcement of nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Both Harris and Pence, along with Biden, have tested negative for COVID-19.

