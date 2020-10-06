SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five suspects were facing a variety of charges and approximately $8 million in stolen merchandise has been recovered after state and local law enforcement officers busted a major retail theft ring, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday.

Becerra said Edgar Geovany Robles Morales, Isis Vasquez Villanueva, Jose Villatoro, Danny Louis Drago and Michelle Renee Fowler had been arrested and faced charges for allegedly buying stolen goods and reselling them for profit.

The arrests came as a result of a joint investigation by the Division of Law Enforcement’s White Collar Investigation Team, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Unit, the California Highway Patrol, and the San Francisco County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 30 during a search and arrest warrant operations in the San Francisco Bay Area, agents seized and recovered approximately $8 million of stolen merchandise from retailers across the San Francisco Bay Area including CVS, Target and Walgreens as well as $85,000 in cash from the suspects’ residences, a warehouse and storage facilities.

“Last Wednesday’s arrests are an example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies partner together to address serious crimes impacting our communities,” Becerra said in a press release. “Combining our officers, investigators and resources paid off. The arrested suspects will now face judgment before a court of law.”

The suspects have all been charged with criminal profiteering, money laundering, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

The San Mateo District Attorney has filed the charges against the suspects in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Over the course of the investigation which began in April, investigators uncovered evidence exposing the international scope of the theft ring. The suspects allegedly transported, stored and sold stolen goods in other countries and laundered the money back to the United States.

