OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland International Airport on Tuesday opened a new facility offering free, rapid-result COVID-19 tests to employees and the public.

The test site is located at the North Field terminal complex at 9070 Earhart Road in Oakland.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, more and more places are providing short turnaround testing results.

“It was easy. They answered any questions I had. Two seconds, it’s done,” said Peri Newman, who got tested Tuesday morning. “My son and daughter-in-law are having a baby in the next week, days…who knows? So we just want to be double sure.”

The Oakland Airport testing facility is especially convenient for those looking to travel or working in the travel industry.

“We’ve been working with the Port of Oakland for months now. They are one of our clients and they’ve been terrific partners, and they saw the value in providing it to the wider community as well as for travelers,” said CityHealth Urgent Care owner and CEO Sean Parkin.

Unlike CityHealth’s location in Alameda, this is a drive-through testing facility. And while their Alameda facility experienced some early confusion with closures and long lines, Parkin said the company learned its lesson and is in much better shape.

“This is going to be a much smoother event. We have outstanding partners that we are working with here. I don’t anticipate any trouble here at all,” said Parkin.

The facility had its first appointment at 9 a.m. and is booked solid for the first few days. On October 16th, CityHealth will also be opening a free rapid test facility at the airport itself for travelers. The testing site is serving those who are coming, going or just staying put.

The public can get tested by scheduling an appointment through CityHealth’s website at bayareacovid19testing.com.

Back in August, SFO was the first Bay Area airport to launch rapid COVID testing for employees.