FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A woman and two men were arrested Thursday for alleged drug sales and possession, police said.
According to Fairfield police, a concerned citizen flagged down a community service officer shortly before 7 p.m. to report a woman hanging out an elevated hotel window in the 2200 block of Gateway Court.
Patrol officers responded to the report and conducted a welfare check on the room in question.
While performing the welfare check investigation, officers discovered approximately 178 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of cocaine, packaging, a scale, over $16,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun.
The officers arrested the three occupants of the room on various offenses, including possession of drugs for sale, maintaining a drug house, carrying a loaded firearm, and violating probation terms.
The occupants were 24-year-old Trinidad Chabotavila from Suisun City, 42-year-old Clinton Anderson from Vacaville, and 39-year-old Jack Shoults from Suisun City.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.