Comments
He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead Monday, and has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Orlando
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old San Mateo man died Monday — a day after San Francisco police officers found him on a SOMA district sidewalk suffering from stab wounds.
San Francisco police said officers responded at 4:29 a.m. Sunday to an aggravated assault reported in the 900 block of Mission Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man on the sidewalk with injuries from an edged weapon.
He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead Monday, and has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Orlando
Echeagaray.
No arrest has been made in connection with the killing of Echeagaray and no other details about the homicide were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.