VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A disabled lamb rescued in Vacaville is being featured as an animal model for a national calendar.
CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that “Scooter McScooterson” was rescued at just two-weeks-old by Vacaville-based animal sanctuary The Funky Chicken Rescue after he suddenly lost the use of his back legs.
Working with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Scooter got a special spinal surgery that was the first-ever done on a lamb. He is now slowly regaining his strength – and is gaining more use of his back legs.
