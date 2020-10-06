NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Continued smoke from the Glass Fire burning in the North Bay has prompted the ongoing Spare the Air alert to be extended through Thursday, but relief from the smoke should come this weekend, officials said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said while air quality has improved from last week and winds have blown smoke out of the Bay Area, smoke continues to be a concern for parts of the region and in the fire zone. During a Spare the Air alert, use of fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves and outdoor fire pits are banned.

“Bay Area residents should continue to be vigilant about air quality conditions over the next couple of days. As fire containment efforts progress and more favorable weather conditions move into the region, we expect more widespread relief from smoke starting this weekend,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

The Bay Area has been under Spare the Air alerts for much of the late summer into the early fall, as massive wildfires burned in the Bay Area and Northern California, including some of the largest wildfires in state history.

The fires prompted officials to declare alerts for a record 30 consecutive days from August 19th through September 18th. The current string of Spare the Air alerts began on September 27, as the Glass Fire erupted in Wine Country.

As of Tuesday, the Glass Fire has burned 66,840 acres and is 50 percent contained. More than 1,400 structures have been destroyed.