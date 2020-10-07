LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — In a game that featured three lead changes and resembled another home run derby, the Oakland Athletics kept their season alive Wednesday with a come-from-behind 9-7 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series over the Houston Astros.
Oakland climbed back in the game in the seventh inning on a three-run homer by Chad Pinder to tie the game at 7-all after Houston had turned a 4-2 A’s lead into a 7-4 deficit. Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo was pulled with one out in the fifth after Houston had tied up the score at 4-4.
Pinder’s was one of five home runs by the A’s Wednesday, with Tommy La Stella, Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Marcus Semien each adding solo home runs.
Oakland took the lead on two run-scoring sacrifice flies in the eighth inning. Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings for the save, escaping a threat in the eighth by striking out former Athletic Josh Reddick on a 98-mph fastball, prompting Reddick to break his bat over his bent knee in frustration.
Houston and Oakland have hit 18 home runs so far in their three ALDS games.
