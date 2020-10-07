ALAMEDA (KPIX/CBS SF) — Thousands of nurses walked off the job at Alameda County hospitals early Wednesday as nine months of failed labor negotiations have led to acrimony along the boisterous picket lines.

Service Employees International Union Local 1021, representing about 3,000 employees, has promised to walk the picket lines for five days and also hold rallies and vigils.

Among those striking in front of Oakland’s Highland Hospital was John Pearson, who works in the ER department.

“We’ve been coming to them (Alameda Health System) for years about really basic problems inside the hospitals and clinics system in the county,” he said. “I work in the ER here at Highland hospital and I can tell you that I’m in the unfortunate position of having to send homeless patients, trauma patient, sexual assault victims out into the cold in the middle of the night in paper t-shirts, paper pants and socks with no shoes because AHS fails to budget and provide weather adequate clothing like the law requires.”

The nurse said they plan to strike for a week. AHS told KPIX 5 Wednesday morning they have staffed the county hospitals in San Leandro, Alameda and at Highland with replacement nurses.

On Tuesday night, AHS officials issued a statement saying “a strike is egregious, unnecessary, harmful to the community and does nothing to advance our efforts to partner to ensure that we provide the best care to all, especially the indigent and underserve how have few other choices if any.”

Meanwhile, the California Nurses Association also issued a statement critical of AHS, which oversees Alameda County’s health network.

“AHS management has repeatedly put nurses and patients at risk by violating the current contract by making unilateral changes such as deciding to cut the emergency room staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.