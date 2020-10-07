NAPA (CBS SF) — A 47-year-old Napa man died Tuesday night of injuries suffered in a shooting involving a Napa County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department said Juan Adrian Garcia died at 8:35 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

“The Napa County Major Crimes Task Force is diligently gathering facts on this incident,” the statement said. “As part of protocol, the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave…The deputy was wearing a body worn camera, which was activated and captured the incident. The BWC video will be shared with the media and the public early next week.”

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 10:10 p.m. after a deputy made a traffic stop near the intersection of Kaiser Road and State Highway 221.

Investigators said that after being stopped, Garcia exited the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back. He began walking directly toward the deputy and ignored instructions to stop and show his hands.

The deputy retreated as Garcia advanced aggressively toward him for nearly a minute while still keeping his right hand tucked behind his back. When Garcia got within close range, the deputy fired his weapon.

It was later determined that Garcia was not holding anything in his right hand.

Shortly after the shooting, additional Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with Napa police arrived at the scene. CPR was immediately performed on Garcia and first aid administered before he was transported to a local hospital. The deputy was not injured in the incident.