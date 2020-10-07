SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter has removed a Trump campaign video post that superimposed President Donald Trump’s face on 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk’s body on a video of his remarkable touchdown run in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
On the first quarter play, Aiyuk took a backward pass from quarterback Nick Mullens and raced 38 yards to score. At the 5-yard-line, he measured up fast-charging Marcus Epps and then hurdled over the Eagles defense back to head into the end zone for score.
“I thought the touchdown was a hell of a play,” head coach Kyle Shananhan said after the game. “It was a really good play. Thought we could get the first with the look we had, but for him to turn that into a touchdown was an unbelievable play.”
The social media buzz over the play didn’t escape Trump’s re-election team.
Ryan Williams told USA Today Sports’ Josh Peter that he reached out to Twitter making a request on behalf of Aiyuk to have the video removed as a copyright violation.
“His simple question was, ‘Can they do this?’ ” Williams said of Aiyuk. “And I went on the attack.”
Unfortunately despite Aiyuk’s heroics, the 49ers lost the game 25-20 to drop to 2-2 on the season.
