SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – “Make a plan,” says Warriors superstar Steph Curry in a video giving voters in North Carolina all their options this election year.

Curry may play in the Bay but his roots run through Charlotte, where his pops, Dell, played for the Hornets. He grew up there, attending Christian schools and colleges, leading them on a string of state championships, conference titles and state playoffs.

That’s history. Back to the election, number 30 just dropped a :30 video to get out the vote in his former state. Steph sports cornrows and looks rested.

Calling all my North Carolina residents….the stakes are so high. We need you. Register. Vote! Use your voice and get involved. Check https://t.co/2q2vof3Wfn to get all the info you need. Make a plan! Do it now! #BidenHarris2020 #vote #NC #iwillvote #election2020 pic.twitter.com/WC5b7H5wQY — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 7, 2020

Addressing the camera he says, “What’s up North Carolina. FYI, voters have 3 easy and convenient options for voting. Every eligible vote by mail, can vote early in person, on on election day. One stop early vote starts on October 15, you can vote at any one-stop site in your county. Go to iwillvote.com/nc. Make a plan to vote and do it now.”

North Carolina has voted for a Republican in 9 or the last 10 presidential elections, although a majority of the state voted for then-candidate Barack Obama, in 2008. This year, North Carolina’s Democratic governor is running for a second term.

Here in the Bay, Curry has been rallying the vote for years and, along with his family, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention.