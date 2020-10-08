DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Acacia Triplett wanted to rally her fellow Dublin High students around diversity and unity. So she designed a t-shirt that not only has the local community abuzz, but has captured the attention of outspoken Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his players.

Triplett is a Dublin High School Diversity Ambassador — a role she takes very seriously. While she and her fellow students are forced to learn remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted a way to draw them together around a common goal.

She came up with the idea of a unique shirt they all could wear.

“This is who we are and this is Dublin and this is what we represent,” she told KPIX 5 of the shirt. “I wanted a shirt that was going to represent strength and resilience and coming together and they are all different colors and all different races.”

Triplett raised $14,000 to create a scholarship program and provide the T-shirts to celebrate diversity and unity.

The front of the shirt says “Our Dublin” and features raised fists of different skin tones. On the back, Triplett said she placed a quote from Angie Thomas’ best seller – “The Hate U Give.”

“Your voices matter, your dreams matter, your lives matter. Be the roses that grow in the concrete.”

“In total we have handed out about one thousand shirts just today,” Triplett said.

They were passed out to Dublin students and teachers and immediately created a buzz on local social media. They also captured Kerr’s attention.

The Warriors fanbase is known locally and around the county as the ‘Dub Nation.’ The team asked Triplett if they could get some shirts and once they had them also sent her a video wearing them, supporting her cause.

“I’m Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors “ Kerr said in a video message to Dublin High students. “We got our shirts. Now go get yours. The time is now. ”

Triplett was stunned by the Warriors response.

“I was screaming around the house,” she said.