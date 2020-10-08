Comments
MENLO PARK (CBS News) — Social media giant Facebook says it will stop running issue and political ads after polls close on Election Day to reduce, in their words, “opportunities for confusion or abuse.”
The step to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 election comes less than a month before people head to the polls on November 3, CBS News reports. The move comes a day after the company banned groups supporting the pro-Trump conspiracy known as QAnon.
ALSO READ: Facebook Removes Trump Post Falsely Saying Flu More Lethal Than COVID-19
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in September that the platform was going to take the company’s role amid the election “seriously.”
