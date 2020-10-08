SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters logged additional progress in battling the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties Thursday, as more evacuation orders were downgraded or rescinded.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reported the fire has burned 67,420 acres, or more than 105 square miles. Containment was reported at 66% with full containment still expected by October 20.

Cal Fire said in an update Thursday morning that crews experienced minimal fire behavior throughout the night, which consisted of creeping and smoldering within the current fire perimeter. More than 2,300 personnel were still deployed to the Glass Fire.

supply and support stations were opened for Sonoma County evacuees returning to burn areas.

Napa County Evacuation Information

City of Calistoga Evacuation Information

Sonoma County Evacuation Information

Santa Rosa Evacuation Information

In Napa County, a local assistance center was open at Napa County Health and Human Services campus at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, in Napa.

Sonoma County residents in areas where evacuation orders have been lifted are being encouraged to visit the supply and support stations opened Wednesday by the county and the City of Santa Rosa for safety information and equipment.

Materials will include a Home Depot bucket, a garbage bag, four KN 95 masks, four surgical masks, four pairs of gloves, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, one personal size packet of towelettes or hand wipes, four individual water bottles, four goggles, four pairs of shoe covers.

Station locations and hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Maria Carrillo High School, 6975 Montecito Blvd. in Santa Rosa; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Skyhawk Park, 5750 Mountain Hawk Drive in Santa Rosa; and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway in Glen Ellen.

The stations are available to city and county residents who will have addresses verified and will be asked to remain in their cars and to wear facial coverings.

“Activity across the fire is mainly limited to isolated pockets of heat and smoldering heavy fuels that are well interior of the control lines,” Cal Fire said in an update Wednesday.

The fire has destroyed 327 residences and damaged 81 in Sonoma County, with 307 Napa County residences destroyed and 76 damaged.

There have been 343 commercial structures destroyed in Napa County and 12 in Sonoma.

