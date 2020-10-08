SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno are searching for a woman suspected of stealing packages Wednesday with the help of a young boy, according to authorities.

San Bruno police said that on Wednesday at around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the area of Tulare Drive and Amador Drive after the report of two suspects who appeared to have stolen a package from outside the front door of a residence.

Officers checked the area extensively, but were unable to locate the suspects. Police did find several opened shipping boxes scattered through the area.

Police on Thursday distributed a surveillance camera photo of one of the suspects, who was described as a Middle Eastern female, age 30-40, 5’5 tall, 180-200 pounds with a heavyset build. Police said she was accompanied by a young boy who was approximately ten years old and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and sandals without socks.

Police said the boy was seen going to the front door of different houses to check for packages for the female suspect. Police ask anyone with information related to the crime contact the San Bruno Police Department by calling (650) 616-7100 or emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.