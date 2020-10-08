SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The circumstances surrounding the death of a San Francisco firefighter-paramedic during a training accident are being probed in a joint investigation by three agencies, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department, the San Francisco Police Department and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are conducting the investigation into the death Jason Cortez.

Cal/OSHA said the 42-year-old Cortez fell three stories during the training drill, causing severe head injuries. The married father of two was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cortez, whose father was also a firefighter, had been with the department since 2007 and was assigned to the Tenderloin fire station.

“Jason worked in a variety of assignments and was loved and respected by his colleagues,” the fire department said in a statement. “We are aware of the many speculative reports citing what may have occurred, and ask that you respect Jason, his family, and our department as we determine the factual causes that lead to this tragedy … Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his wife and two young children.”

In Cortez’s honor, the fire department’s flags will remain at half-staff indefinitely, fire officials said.

