SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sunnyvale released a sketch Thursday of a man being sought in the stabbing death of a local business owner and father of two children.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the homicide happened on August 15 at around 4:45 p.m. at Baylands Park at 999 East Caribbean Drive.

Sketch of homicide suspect, victim Anthony Juarez (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

The victim, Anthony Juarez, was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified male suspect at the park. Juarez was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

Sunnyvale DPS said the suspect is a Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic adult male, 20-30 years old, 5 foot 11 inches, about 6 foot 2 inches, 140-160 pounds. He has a skinny build, dark shoulder-length curly hair, and patchy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes and fled the area in an older model, 4-door, blue-colored sedan similar to a Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.

 

