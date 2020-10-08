SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sunnyvale released a sketch Thursday of a man being sought in the stabbing death of a local business owner and father of two children.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the homicide happened on August 15 at around 4:45 p.m. at Baylands Park at 999 East Caribbean Drive.
The victim, Anthony Juarez, was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified male suspect at the park. Juarez was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds.
Sunnyvale DPS said the suspect is a Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic adult male, 20-30 years old, 5 foot 11 inches, about 6 foot 2 inches, 140-160 pounds. He has a skinny build, dark shoulder-length curly hair, and patchy facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes and fled the area in an older model, 4-door, blue-colored sedan similar to a Toyota Prius.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
