OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Southwest Airlines will begin twice-daily flights from Oakland International Airport to Palm Springs, the Port of Oakland announced Thursday.
Southwest has published the schedule of non-stop flights between Oakland and Palm Springs, listing flights departing OAK at 9:05 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and flights departing PSP at 8:30 a.m. and 4:25 p.m.
The flights were scheduled to begin on November 15 and were on sale Thursday on the Southwest website.
“Palm Springs is an often requested yet unserved destination from the East Bay,” Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Bryant Francis said in a news release. “So, we’re especially pleased that the new service will allow over 4 million East Bay residents to use their home airport when they fly to Palm Springs.”
Flights between Oakland and Palm Springs will be aboard full-size Boeing 737 jets, the port said. Palm Springs becomes the seventh Southern California destination that Southwest Airlines serves from Oakland International.
You must log in to post a comment.