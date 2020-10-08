SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of a transient found shot dead by a security guard on September 22.

According to Santa Rosa police, just after midnight on the morning of September 22, officers responded to a call at the 400 block of College Avenue, about two blocks east of U.S. Highway 101.

A security guard told police he found an unconscious man who was not breathing at the rear of a business. Emergency personnel arrived and discovered the victim suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police detectives determined the victim was a 29-year-old male transient from Santa Rosa who was later identified as Jamani Campbell. Santa Rosa police opened a homicide investigation and asked for the public’s help with information regarding the case.

Last Thursday, October 1, detectives with the department’s violent crimes unit identified 43-year-old Santa Rosa resident Kirk Williams as a person of interest in the homicide. When detectives served a search warrant at Williams’ home to search for evidence related to the homicide, he was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants and felony and misdemeanor charges associated with domestic violence.

Detectives continued to investigate the homicide while Williams was in-custody for the above unrelated charges. Additional witness statements and physical evidence were gathered and investigative leads established probable cause to indicate Williams murdered Campbell.

On Wednesday, Williams was arrested for the murder of Jamani Campbell. The investigation into the case is ongoing. Detectives are seeking anyone who may have information related to the fatal shooting of Williams. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information related to the case is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance.