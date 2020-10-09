SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — After practicing Wednesday and Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers expect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday.

Shanahan revealed Garoppolo’s status Friday morning during an interview on 95.7 KNBR, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells @knbrmurph on KNBR this morning that it’s looking like Jimmy Garoppolo will return on Sunday against the Dolphins. Shanahan wants to see Garoppolo get through today’s practice without issue before making that decision official. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 9, 2020

Garoppolo missed the past two and half games due to a high ankle sprain he received while playing against the New York Jets back in September. Backup QB Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo for the 49ers’ games against the New York Giants — which they won — and the Philadelphia Eagles, which the 49ers lost.

Shanahan said the decision to make Garoppolo’s return official depends on Friday’s practice.

San Francisco has a 20-6 record when Garoppolo starts, compared to a 5-21 mark with any other quarterback since Shanahan arrived in 2017.

This story will be updated.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.