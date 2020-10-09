OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A local business and investment group is looking to buy the city’s stake in the Coliseum site and build a new stadium to lure an NFL franchise, which would be the first in the league to be majority-owned by African Americans.

Oakland-based African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG) is offering $92.5 million for the Coliseum site. Its chairman, Ray Bobbitt, has made a pitch to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing AASEG’s interest in applying to own a team after the now-Las Vegas Raiders moved to Nevada when the franchise could not secure a new stadium in the Bay Area.

The group also includes Oakland construction developer Alan Dones, former Oakland city manager Robert Bobb, former NBA player and sports agent Bill Duffy and Loop Capital, the largest African American-owned investment firm in the U.S.

“With Oakland being such a unique place for social justice and one of the components being economic justice, equity and equality; this is something we are grateful to be an architect of,” said Bobbitt.

None of the 32 current NFL teams are owned by an African American while nearly 75 percent of the league’s players are Black.

With the departure of the Raiders and the Golden State Warriors, who played at the adjacent Oakland Arena before moving to San Francisco, the Oakland Athletics are the only team currently utilizing the Coliseum site.

The Indoor Football League’s Oakland Panthers were also scheduled to play their inaugural season at the Oakland Arena prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now prepare to debut during the 2022 season.

