SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man and a juvenile suspect were arrested following a brazen attack and robbery of an elderly man along with a second robbery in Sunnyvale Friday.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a press release that officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery in the area of Picasso Drive and Picasso Terrace Friday at around 7:49 a.m.

Two male suspects approached a 75-year-old man from behind as he was walking on the sidewalk and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, Sunnyvale DPS said. The two assailants stole the man’s wallet and cellphone before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries, DPS said.

Less than 30 minutes later, DPS said the same suspects pulled up next to a juvenile male walking on the sidewalk a few blocks away near Ticonderoga Avenue and Mary Avenue and threatened him into turning over his backpack and cellphone.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle in a nearby neighborhood shortly after and a high-speed pursuit began, with a police alert to other law enforcement agencies. Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle heading into the Stevens Creek Quarry at 12100 Steven Canyon Road, DPS said.

The two suspects fled on foot but deputies were able to chase them down near the intersection of Voss Ave. and South Foothill Boulevard. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Josiah Sevillamull of San Jose. The second suspect was a juvenile male who was not identified.

Sevillamull was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose on robbery and stolen vehicle charges. The juvenile suspect was taken to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall in San Jose.

Investigators asked anyone who has information about the incidents to contact Sunnyvale DPS Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712 or brenzi@sunnyvale.ca.gov.