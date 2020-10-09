FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield Police arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing Friday afternoon, mere hours after it occurred.
Early Friday morning, around 5:30 a.m., officers received reports of a stabbing near Boynton and Beck avenues. Responding officers arrived on the scene to discover a 41-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Before the victim died, he gave a statement to investigators about the suspect. Officers then canvassed the area surrounding the incident scene, including a nearby homeless encampment. Witnesses helped officers identify the suspect in the stabbing as 34-year-old Jason Moran Thomas.
Fairfield Police located and arrested Thomas around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators also located the weapon used in the stabbing.
Officers did not identify the victim, pending notification of his family. The department did not reveal any more on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.