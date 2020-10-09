SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to close the mobile registration intake center Saturday that it has been operating in Santa Rosa for survivors of the LNU Lightning Complex wildfires back in August.

However, fire survivors – whose deadline to apply for disaster assistance grants has been extended – can still access information and apply for aid through other methods, FEMA said in a Thursday announcement.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire started in mid-August and went on to burn over 360,000 acres across Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano counties. Five people died in the blaze and at its peak, 42,000 Sonoma County residents were awaiting or received evacuation orders.

Through Saturday, said FEMA spokeswoman Angela Byrd, wildfire survivors can still use the mobile center to register for FEMA assistance; check the status of FEMA applications; find information about recovery programs and agencies; get answers to questions; review information in their letter from FEMA; and find out whether they can still receive assistance if they have insurance.

After Saturday, though, those services must be accessed online at disasterassistance.gov; with the FEMA app on a smartphone or tablet; or by calling the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362.

The deadline for survivors of the mid-August wildfires to register for disaster assistance grants has been extended to Nov. 21, FEMA announced Thursday.

The grants help eligible fire survivors pay for rent, home replacement or repair, and other disaster-related needs including replacement or repair of vehicles, funeral expenses, or medical or dental expenses. Applicants should save receipts and photograph damage to qualify for reimbursement.

Fire survivors need to contact their insurers and file claims for disaster-related damage before registering with the agency. People with insurance should register with FEMA even if they aren’t certain they will be eligible for grants since the agency may be able to cover costs that insurance doesn’t, the agency said.

To register, people will need: social security numbers, insurance policy information, address of their damaged primary dwelling, a description of the damage or losses caused by the wildfires, a mailing address and telephone number, total household annual income, and a routing and account number for a checking or savings account.

The center has been located at the Sonoma County Office of Education, 5340 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa.

