WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced Friday morning introducing a bill that would create a commission allowing Congress to intervene under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove the president.

At a press conference revealing the legislation Friday morning, Pelosi expressed concern for President Donald Trump’s health and his ability to serve as he continues to battle COVID-19.

“If a president becomes incapacitated, by a stroke or ventilator…he would not have the ability as Ronald Reagan had, as president George HW Bush had, to make a judgment to transfer the power so this sets up a formula. It is not for any of us to decide that,” Pelosi said.

But at the conference press conference announcing the bill on Friday morning, Pelosi insisted that the bill was not intended to determine President Trump’s fitness of office.

“This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of voters. But he shows the need to create a process for future presidents,” Pelosi said.

Trump responded to the news of the legislation by claiming it was about former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent for the 2020 presidential election.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

