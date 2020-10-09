RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police and California Highway Patrol officers in Richmond are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Friday afternoon on I-80, closing two eastbound lanes.

Richmond police confirmed a shooting happened on the I-80 freeway near the Carlson Boulevard exit. Two eastbound lanes appeared to be closed for the investigation into the shooting as of about 1:10 p.m.

CHP issued a sigalert for the closure of lanes 3 and 4 due to police activity. Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. CHP said there is no estimated time of reopening the lanes.

Police Department Activity on Eastbound I-80 West of Carlson Blvd in Richmond. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 9, 2020

The lane closures were causing a significant back-up on I-80.

One of the vehicles involved then drove to Kaiser in Richmond. Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a number of Richmond police vehicles at the scene of what appeared to be a solo vehicle crash near the hospital.

There was no word so far on injuries in connection with the shooting.

CHP and Richmond police are investigating the incident. More details will be reported as authorities provide more information.