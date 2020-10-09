SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A 16-year-old was arrested in Santa Cruz and faces multiple charges after he was spotted with a handgun and fired a shot inside an apartment Thursday, according to police.
Santa Cruz Police said they were called to the area near Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street after community members reported seeing the teen, who had a firearm protruding from his waistband. After locating the teen inside an apartment, police said he fired a shot into the floor.
Officers were able to detain the teen. Police said the teen had a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a 17 round magazine and was also under the influence of drugs.
No injuries were reported.
The teen faces multiple weapons charges, including possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and being a minor in possession of ammunition and a concealable firearm. He also has been charged with child endangerment.
The teen’s identity has not been released.
