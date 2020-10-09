SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Authorities in Santa Rosa announced Friday that a dozen vehicles have been impounded so far in response to recent sideshows.
Police said Friday that the events have occurred “regularly” in the North Bay city over the last several months and range in size from 25 to 300 vehicles. Participants include local residents and people from across the Bay Area.
“Recently, the Santa Rosa Police Department has obtained court orders to impound multiple vehicles involved in this illicit and illegal sideshow activity,” the department said in a video.
Following numerous complaints, 12 vehicles have been taken from their owners and will be impounded for 30 days. Video from the department showed several vehicles being impounded, including sports cars, sedans and even pickup trucks.
Details about the vehicle owners or about the sideshow events they were alleged to have participated in was not immediately available.
Owners will be responsible for all towing and storage fees, and traffic officers are also investigating participants for any potential charges. Participants may also face prosecution, police said.
