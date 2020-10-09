(CBS SF)- The Golden State Warriors will enter the next NBA season, whenever it starts, with the three of their core players from the championship runs of 2015-19. Guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson along with forward Draymond Green all return.

But, even with some familiar faces, there will be plenty of new ones. Andrew Wiggins is in the Bay after being acquired in a trade for DeAngelo Russell. Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn, Andre Iguodala is in Miami and Shaun Livingston is retired. The offense will of course, still center around Steph Curry’s dazzling shot making ability and Klay Thompson’s spot up prowess. But, what will it look like as a whole? One thing is for sure, head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want to emulate the Houston Rockets pick and roll system.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Kerr joked that he would resign before running a pick and roll, isolation heavy system. From The Athletic:

“Kerr: We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we have very different personnel around those guys. We’re still gonna be the Warriors. We’re not gonna, all of a sudden, turn into the Rockets and change our offense and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game. Kawakami: That would be so you, Steve. Just do that, just do iso ball, pick-and-roll, where your heart is with this. Kerr: I think I would resign first. We’ve got to be ourselves, and what make Steph and Klay [Thompson] the players they are is the combination of what they can do on and off ball. That’s what moves defenses.”

To be fair, Houston won’t look the same next season either as the architect of that offense, Mike D’Antoni, is no longer with the team. For Golden State, they have a chance to remake their roster this offseason as well holding the 2nd overall pick in November’s draft.