PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Three residents were displaced by a house fire Friday morning in Pacifica, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at a home the 400 block of Heathcliff Drive, according to the North County Fire Authority.

The first fire crews to arrive encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from rear second floor of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters entered through the front door and went up the stairs to find flames coming from the second-floor bathroom and hallway. Using hose lines, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to those areas, although there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The North County Fire Authority posted image from the scene of the fire.

NCFA is on scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Heathcliff in Pacifica. All occupants are out and the fire has been knocked down. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nCeseRqylN — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) October 9, 2020

No injuries were reported.

Fire companies remained at the home for more than three hours checking for hot spots and completing mop up operations.

The three residents displaced were provided with housing assistance through the American Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.